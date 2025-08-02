Australian legend Ricky Ponting has criticised Indian speedster Akash Deep for his send-off to England's Ben Duckett during the fifth Test at the Oval in London. The controversial incident occurred during the 13th over of England's first innings when Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett. After the dismissal, the Indian speedster wrapped his arm around the England opener's shoulder with a smile. The dismissal ended Ben Duckett's blistering knock of 43 off 38 deliveries. It is to be noted that Akash Deep had dismissed Duckett for the fourth time in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Akash Deep Gives Send-Off to Ben Duckett After Dismissing Him, Puts Hand On England Batter's Shoulder While Having Verbal Exchange During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Since then, the send-off has become a talking point in the commentary box. Sky Sports presenter Ian Ward asked the Australian legend Ponting about the incident. "I can think of a few batsmen down the years that would take umbrage at this, and I'm looking very much in your direction. That would have been a Ponting right hook, wouldn't it?" Responding to Ian Ward's question, Ponting admitted that he would have punched Akash Deep. The Australian legend said, "Probably yeah, probably."

The former cricketer appreciated Duckett's composed response to Akash Deep's send-off. "Although I mean, when I saw it, I just thought they must have been mates or played against each other somewhere or together. I would like to have something like that. I mean, you don't see that every day — maybe in a local park game, but not in a Test match that's been played as fiercely as this series has been played. I love the way that Ben Duckett plays his cricket. I think I like him more now for not reacting to that."

In the ongoing fifth Test, India made 224 runs in the first innings. Karun Nair top-scored with 57 off 109 deliveries, including eight fours. For England, speedster Gus Atkinson took a five-wicket haul, and Josh Tongue scalped three wickets. ‘You Can’t Talk Like That’ Kumar Dharmasena and KL Rahul Get Into Heated Argument Following Verbal Exchange Between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

In response, the Three Lions were all-out for 247 runs, and they took a 23-run lead. Openers Zak Crawley (64) and Ben Duckett (43) stitched a 92-run partnership for the opening wicket. For India, speedsters Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took four wickets apiece. Meanwhile, England is leading the five-match Test series 2-1.

