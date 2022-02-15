Amelia Kerr smashed unbeaten century to help New Zealand Women beat India Women by three wickets in the 2nd ODI. With this win, New Zealand Women take 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Amelia finished unbeaten on 119 off 135 balls as New Zealand Women chased the target of 271 in 49 overs.

Winning Moment

A special moment for the Kerr sisters! #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/yPe9Nx6AwJ — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) February 15, 2022

Victory for New Zealand Women

The Kerr sisters avoid final-over drama and combine to claim victory in the second ODI! Jess hits the winning runs to back up an outstanding 119* from Amelia and the White Ferns take a 2-0 series lead!#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/ITXdR423fu — ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2022

