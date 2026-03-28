Ananya Birla was among the high-profile spectators at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener. Watching the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Birla was seen supporting the home side during a high-octane first innings, which coincidentally is now owned by Aditya Birla Group's under consortium led by Aryaman Birla. Birla’s appearance added to a star-studded evening that included WPL champion Smriti Mandhana and actress Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma, Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil and Jemimah Rodrigues Attend RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener at M Chinnaswamy.

Ananya Birla In Attendance

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