After not being retained during IPL Retentions, Andre Russell, in a shock move, has bid Indian Premier League (IPL) adieu and made a splash in coaching, becoming KKR's Power Coach for the upcoming IPL 2026. Russell took to his Instagram account to announce his decision to retire from IPL; however, as a player, the all-rounder will continue to feature in other leagues around the globe. Russell featured in 140 IPL matches, scoring 2651 runs and claiming 123 wickets, which include 133 appearances for Kolkata Knight Riders between 2014 and 2025, with whom the former West Indies star won two Indian Premier League titles. IPL 2026: Pat Cummins To Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad for Third Consecutive Year

Andre Russell Announces IPL Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Russell🇯🇲 Dre Russ.🏏 (@ar12russell)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)