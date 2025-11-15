In a major development, KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) have named Andre Russell among the released players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The IPL 2026 retention deadline was today (November 15) and the Kolkata Knight Riders have opted to release a total of five players ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League. Andre Russell has been an integral part of KKR since 2014 and played a pivotal role in the team winning two titles in 2014 and 2024. Venkatesh Iyer, who was KKR's most expensive player at Rs 23.75 crore last season, was released as well and so was Quinton de Kock, who recently made a comeback to international cricket. Moeen Ali and Anrich Nortje has been released as well. Tim Southee Named New Bowling Coach As KKR’s Revamp Continues Ahead of IPL 2026.

List of KKR's Retained and Released Players

MEGA PURSE FOR KKR 🚨 - 64.3 CR 💰 pic.twitter.com/MZmfEpXiyl — KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) November 15, 2025

