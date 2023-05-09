Andre Russell rolled back time to produce one of his finest performances as he smashed 42 runs off just 23 balls to help the Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Punjab Kings by five wickets in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 8. The Caribbean star has been under fire for his poor returns with the bat, but when KKR needed him, he stepped up. The right-hander hit three fours and three sixes in his knock. He was deservedly named Man of the Match. 'Hero Once Again!' Netizens Hail Rinku Singh After His Last Ball Boundary Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Punjab Kings in IPL 2023.

Andre Russell Named Man of the Match

For his stroke-filled & entertaining knock, @Russell12A bags the Player of the Match award as @KKRiders secure a victory at the Eden Gardens 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OaRtNpANNb #TATAIPL | #KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/JidVsTXzfm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 8, 2023

