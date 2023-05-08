Rinku Singh has done it again! Memories of him hitting five sixes in the last over and now, he has produced yet another thrilling finish when he hit the last ball for a boundary to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets in IPL 2023. Needing 180 to win, he came to bat under pressure and did not disappoint. Ending up with a score of 21 runs off just 10 balls, Rinku sent the last ball of a good final over by Arsheep Singh to the fence to help the Knight Riders register a thrilling win at Eden Gardens. Following his heroics, netizens lauded the young KKR star. Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Inspire Kolkata Knight Riders to Thrilling Five-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings in IPL 2023, Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive.

Watch Rinku Singh's Last Ball Four Here

Rinku Singh Once again done ✅✅ For KKR#rinkusingh pic.twitter.com/0ywVfWDlXo — Kumar gonu (@KumarGONU3) May 8, 2023

Rinku Singh, Take a Bow!

Hero of the night once again Rinku Singh 🚀 pic.twitter.com/IhZduWxrNA — Abhinav Singh (@AbhinavLifestyl) May 8, 2023

'Hero Once Again'

'Main Man'

Rinku Singh at it again. Scoring 4 on last bowl and won for KKR. He’s the main man of IPL 2023. 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/Gg10LHkmEH — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 8, 2023

'Hero of Eden Gardens'

RINKU SINGH, THE FINISHER. KKR needs 2 from the last ball & he smashed a four. He is the hero of Eden. pic.twitter.com/6ZQO0aiGap — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 8, 2023

Did it Again!

Rinku Singh done it again ,What a man 🔥 Hard luck panjab 💔#KKRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/N2mNCoHAYc — #Avhi!!!💛 (@Avhi48044866) May 8, 2023

'Unbelievable' Indeed

Oh man, it's unbelievable 😭. How can Lord Rinku Singh do such finishing consistently. pic.twitter.com/ksKCF75WWb — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)