Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Vijaykumar Vyshak have been introduced as Impact Players for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, in the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match on March 29. Raghuvanshi, the young batter, replaced Varun Chakaravarthy and was handed an IPL debut before the match. For RCB, Vyshak replaced Dinesh Karthik, who scored 20 runs off eight balls. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Hug Each Other, Chat During RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match; Pics and Videos Go Viral.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Named KKR's Impact Player

U-19 Champion. Now a #TATAIPL player in Purple and Gold to leave an impact! 🌟 Go well, Angkrish! 💜 pic.twitter.com/NwpZgSXJBq — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 29, 2024

Vijaykumar Vyshak Introduced as Impact Player for RCB

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)