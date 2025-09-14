Gautam Gambhir is known for his no-nonsense behaviour and stoic demeanor. Now, in a new CRED advertisement, Gambhir's angry persona was in full flow, where the India national cricket team coach could be seen smashing a laptop with a bat after being shown a poorly made AI promo by creatives. Gambhir took to his social media handle and shared his new promotional advert, with a caption, 'I now carry a cricket bat to all ad meetings'. On the work front, Gambhir is currently with Team India in the UAE, participating in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Fans can check out Gambhir's angry avatar below. Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Attends Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain With Family Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Brings Out His Inner Anger

I now carry a cricket bat to all ad meetings 😡 pic.twitter.com/87j8ox0bvH — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 14, 2025

