India National Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, along with his family. In a video shared by news agency PTI on social media, Gautam Gambhir was seen attending the 'Bhasma Aarti', which is a sacred ritual dedicated to Lord Mahakal, with his wife Natasha by his side and daughters Aazeen and Anaiza seated in front. Under Gautam Gambhir, India recently played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against England in the IND vs ENG Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The Asia Cup 2025, which starts from September 9, is India's next assignment and Gautam Gambhir will look to continue his good run as head coach in the white-ball formats. Gautam Gambhir Criticised by Social Media Users For Promoting Cryptocurrency Without Following Ad Disclosure Guidelines, Fans Ask 'Where is the Disclaimer?'

Gautam Gambhir Visits Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain With Family

VIDEO | India Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir attends Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/DQ5LIHA8O0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 15, 2025

