The Indian Premier League (IPL) founder, Lalit Modi, revealed stunning details during Michael Clarke's show, Beyond23CricketPod . Lalit Modi opened up that he visited the Indian dressing room ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 edition and told them that if any player hit six sixes or picked six wickets in an over, he would buy them a Porsche. Interestingly, Yuvraj Singh etched his name in the cricketing books after he smashed six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad during the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2007 match. During Clarke's podcast, Modi further revealed that Yuvraj reminded him of his promise to gift a Porsche after completing the challenge. The IPL founder kept his promise and gifted Yuvraj a Porsche, and in return, Modi got Singh's iconic bat as a souvenir. Harbhajan Singh-Sreesanth Slap Video: IPL Founder Lalit Modi Shares Unseen Footage of Harbhajan Singh Slapping Sreesanth 18 Years After 'Slapgate' Incident.

