Harshit Rana's reaction went viral after a fan touched him while clicking a photo at an airport. The fast bowler was part of the India National Cricket Team that recently won the Asia Cup 2025 title and was selected in both T20I and ODI squads for the IND vs AUS 2025 series that is set to take place in Australia starting October 19. The viral video, shared on Cidhant's Instagram page, showed the fan touching Harshit Rana while trying to pose for a picture and the cricketer immediately reacted, saying, "Arey, main girlfriend hu kya aapki?" (Am I your girlfriend?). The pacer, who was with his luggage, then clicked the picture with the fan before interacting with other fans who were at the airport. 'Gambhir Sir, Main Hoon Na' Krishnamachari Srikkanth Calls Harshit Rana A 'Yes Man' to Team India Head Coach, Takes Jibe At Fast Bowler's Selection in Squad (Watch Video).

Harshit Rana's Reaction After Fan Touches Him

