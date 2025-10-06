Former Indian cricketer and BCCI selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth slammed the selection of Harshit Rana in Team India squad for the Australia tour. While speaking on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka along with his son Anirudh Srikkanth, Krishnamachari Srikkanth said “Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected". He also took a jibe on Harshit as he said what Harshit does is 'Gambhir bhai, mere ko lena bhai, Gambhir sir, main hoon na' (Gambhir brother, please take me. Gambhir sir, I am there) to get selected in the Team India squad. Srikkanth eventually ended up mocking Harshit as well. India Squad for Australia ODI Series 2025 Announced: Shubman Gill Named New Captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Included.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth Takes Jibe on Harshit Rana's Selection

Cheeky Cheeka Original Video

