Arshdeep Singh and Sai Sudharsan had memorable shifts as India put in a clinical performance to beat South Africa by eight wickets in the 1st ODI on Sunday, December 17. South Africa chose to bat first after winning the toss but things did not go their way at all as they continued to lose wickets throughout their innings, never getting any sort of momentum. Arshdeep Singh finished with figures of 5/37 while Avesh Khan got four wickets as the Proteas were shot out for 116. In response, Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries to take India home comfortably in just 16.4 overs. Two Wickets in Two Balls! Avesh Khan Dismisses Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder off Consecutive Deliveries During IND vs SA 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

India Beat South Africa

