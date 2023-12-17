Avesh Khan was on fire as he picked up two wickets in consecutive balls during the India vs South Africa 1st ODI on Sunday, December 17. The right-arm fast bowler first dismissed South Africa captain Aiden Markram when he had him inside edge onto the stumps. Next up, he trapped Wiaan Mulder right in front of the stumps and the umpire raised his finger without any hesitation. South Africa earlier had won the toss and opted to bat first in this ODI series opener against India.

Watch Avesh Khan's Two Wickets in Two Balls, Here:

The young Indian pace attack is looking unstoppable 🔥 Back-to-back wickets for @Avesh_6 😍💪🏽 Tune-in to the 1st #SAvIND ODI LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/DYcGA6aPpV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 17, 2023

