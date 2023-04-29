Ashish Nehra and Murali Karthik shared a hilarious moment on the field before the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match got underway at Eden Gardens. Nehra was having a chat with Karthik when he appeared to jokingly kick him in the crotch area. Karthik went down in pain and he tried to give one back to Nehra after the latter helped him up on his feet. The Gujarat Titans head coach then escaped being hit back and latter broke out into laughter as the footage of this hilarious exchange was shown on the big screen. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Hardik Pandya Loses Cool After Exchanging Words With Rahmanullah Gurbaz During KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Ashish Nehra Jokingly Kicks Murali Karthik

Typical Nehraji ! Boys Ft Ashish Nehra and Murali Karthik This is how boys meet 😂 Video from Jio cinema#AshishNehra #muralikarthik#KKRvsGT #TATAIPL2023 #AndreRussell pic.twitter.com/IIX3riMS4Y — Cricket Enthusiast (@tarunreddyoo7) April 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)