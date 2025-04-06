Australia women's national cricket team ace all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner got married to her partner, Monica, after a year of being engaged. The wedding ceremony was attended by Gardner's close cricket friends, including Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, and Kim Garth. The veteran cricketer shared a snippet of her wedding with Monica on her social media. WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner Finds Positives in Gujarat Giants’ Loss As Mumbai Indians Extend Dominance.

Ashleigh Gardner Gets Married to Monica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashleigh Gardner (@ashleigh_gardner97)

