An Indian has found himself in big trouble after wearing Pakistan jersey during IND vs PAK match at Asia Cup 2022 last Sunday. According to media reports, Sanyam Jaiswal, a businessman from Bareilly, went to watch India's match against Pakistan and bought the Green jersey instead of team India's Blue kit. After the match, his pic in Pak jersey went viral as he was trying to play a prank and wanted to chant 'India India' while wearing their archrivals' jersey. Meanwhile, a police complaint has been registered against Jaiswal for his little theatrics in Dubai. Fan Dons Virat Kohli Named Pakistani Team Jersey to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match, Photo Goes Viral

