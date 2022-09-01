An Indian has found himself in big trouble after wearing Pakistan jersey during IND vs PAK match at Asia Cup 2022 last Sunday. According to media reports, Sanyam Jaiswal, a businessman from Bareilly, went to watch India's match against Pakistan and bought the Green jersey instead of team India's Blue kit. After the match, his pic in Pak jersey went viral as he was trying to play a prank and wanted to chant 'India India' while wearing their archrivals' jersey. Meanwhile, a police complaint has been registered against Jaiswal for his little theatrics in Dubai. Fan Dons Virat Kohli Named Pakistani Team Jersey to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Match, Photo Goes Viral

See the Tweet about the Indian fan:

A police complaint has been filed against a man from Bareilly who was pictured wearing a Pakistani shirt during the recent India-Pakistan match in Dubai. However his family members have claimed that he was wearing the Pakistani team's jersey just as a prank #INDvPAK #AsiaCupT20 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 1, 2022

Watch Video of Indian Fan Buying PAK Jersey:

#Video | Sanyam Jaiswal from Bareilly reached late for India-Pak Asia Cup T20 match in #Dubai on Sunday. At the packed stadium, he looked for an Indian team #jersey but they were all sold out. There was a Pakistan jersey on sale, and he bought it. Read: https://t.co/5BXDV8ZuY4 pic.twitter.com/B9oQoLQ04M — TOI Bareilly (@TOIBareilly) August 31, 2022

