Australia continue their dominating form in the ODIs as they beat England in the second consecutive ODI by 72 runs and achieved an irrecoverable 2-0 lead in the three match ODI series. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Australia scored 280-8 riding on the form of Steve Smith (114-ball 94). He was well supported by Marnus Labuschagne (55-ball 58) and Mitchell Marsh (59-ball 50). Adil Rashid was the pick of the English bowlers as he broke crucial partnerships (3-57). England never got the start they wanted during the chase. Except some fight from Sam Billings (80-ball 71) and James Vince (72-ball 60), they never got ahead in the chase. Mitchell Starc (4-47) and Adam Zampa (4-45) never allowed the English batters to release the pressure.

Australia Clinch Series Victory Against England:

