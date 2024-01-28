West Indies pulled off one of their most memorable victories in recent times when they beat Australia by eight runs in the second and final Test of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane, on Sunday, January 28. The victory was scripted by young fast bowler Shamar Joseph, who took seven wickets in the last innings to help West Indies pick up this famous win. Joseph was injured a day ago by a Mitchell Starc yorker and yet braving the odds, he managed to pull off a fine performance that inspired his team to beat Australia in Australia, a feat not many teams have done. For Australia, Steve Smith remained undefeated on 91 with the hosts falling short by eight runs in their pursuit of 216. West Indies Beat Australia After 27 Years in a Test Match in Australia, Shamar Joseph Shines With 7/68.

Watch AUS vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 Video Highlights Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)