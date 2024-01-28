Shamar Joseph produced an ultimate bowling performance as West Indies beat Australia in the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. This is West Indies' first Test win in Australia after a gap of 27 years. Set 216 runs to win, Australia were bundled out for 207 and lost the match by eight runs. Shamar Joseph bowled his heart out with a suspected broken toe as he managed to guide West Indies to a historic win in the day-night Test. He fitting picked the lats wicket with Australia needing just nine runs to win. Steve Smith was left high and dry on 91 at the other end. Bizarre! Alex Carey Survives Despite Ball Hitting Bail During AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

History Created After 27 years

Incredible scenes at the Gabba as West Indies win their first Test on Australian soil in nearly 27 years!#WTC25 | #AUSvWI 📝: https://t.co/N6KX6GPcfk pic.twitter.com/Jdz82MAhgL — ICC (@ICC) January 28, 2024

