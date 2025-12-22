Sam Konstas has been one of the talented upcoming cricketers of Australia. Time and again, he has showed skillsets which enthralled fans and stamped his authority against quality bowling. A glimpse of that could be witnessed during the Syndey Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 match. Konstas set himself up for a reverse lap shot, but when the ball came to him as a fulltoss and much closer to the body, he went through the shot, only this time as a scoop behind the wicketkeeper. It was a sensational shot and caught bowler Liam Haskett offguard. Fans loved the shot as it made them remember Konstas' shots against Bumrah and made the video viral on social media. Ashes 3rd Test 2025-26: Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins Shine as Australia Retain Urn, Overcome Valiant England at Adelaide To Take 3-0 Lead.

Reverse lap? Reverse scoop? Reverse malachi? 😂 Call it what you want, Sam Konstas has hit this to the rope! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/3Rh9785dZR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2025

