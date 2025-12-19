Brisbane Heat secured history on December 19, Friday in the BBL 2025-26 as they defeated Perth Scorchers at home by chasing down 258. This is the highest successful chase in BBL history and at the same time the third highest successful chase in T20s ever. Perth Scorchers batted first and set a target of 258 in front of the Heat riding on superb knocks of Finn Allen and Cooper Connolly. Despite losing Colin Munro in the first ball, Heat returned strong and Matt Renshaw and Jack Wildermuth scored centuries to took them over the line. It ended up as a historic and memorable run chase. Tim David Applies Insect Repellent Spray On Helmet and Himself As Flies Become Unbearable At MCG During Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Highest Successful Run Chase in BBL

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