Tim David hit the last ball for a four as Australia defeated New Zealand by six wickets in a thrilling 1st T20I, on Wednesday, February 21. Chasing a massive 216 to win, Australia lost wickets but kept the runs flowing. Captain Mitchell Marsh starred with 72 runs off 44 balls in this chase while there were significant cameos from Travis Head (24 off 15), David Warner (32 off 20) and also Glenn Maxwell (25 off 11 balls). David stole the show in the end, scoring 31 runs off just 10 balls with three sixes and two fours. For New Zealand, Mitchell Santner took two wickets but Lockie Fergusion turned out to be the most economical bowler, finishing with figures of 1/23 in four overs in a high-scoring match.

New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I 2024 Result

HE'S DONE IT! TIM DAVID HITS A FOUR OFF THE FINAL BALL TO WIN! WHAT A GAME, WHAT A FINISH#NZvAUS — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 21, 2024

Watch Tim David Hit Last Ball for a Four:

The Final ball of the #NZvAUS #NZvsAUS T20i thriller! Tim David dispatching the final ball to the boundary helping Australia win the First T20i of the series pic.twitter.com/QCZKjPJ4DY — Aniket😃 (@95off104) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)