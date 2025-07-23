The West Indies cricket team have lost yet another match against the Australia national cricket team. The WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, being played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica, ended in Australia's way as they passed the 172/8 total set by the Windies. The Aussies ended up scoring 173/2 in just 15.2 overs. Josh Inglis was destructive with his 78-run knock off 33 balls, Cameron Green hit 56 off 32, both not out. In the first innings, Brandon King had hit a half-century. Andre Russell, who was playing his farewell match in international cricket, played a destructive 36-run knock off just 15 balls, at a blistering strike-rate of 240. WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025: Andre Russell Receives Guard of Honour From West Indies And Australia National Cricket Team Players (Watch Video).

WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, Match Scorecard

Josh Inglis (78* off 33) and Cameron Green (56* off 32) have spoiled Dre Russ's farewell party at Sabina Park as the Aussies romp to a 2-0 series lead Scorecard: https://t.co/V5lRinxDA3 | #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/CeSYLZ1itr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 23, 2025

