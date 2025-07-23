During the WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025, Andre Russell, who was playing his last international match for the Windies, having announced his retirement, received a guard of honour and a memento. As the Jamaican power-hitter was entering the field for the West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025, players from both sides stood on the ground at the Sabina Park to give the retiring legend a guard of honour. For the West Indies, Andre Russell played in one Test, 56 ODIs, and 85 T20Is. He is regarded by many as one of the finest T20 specialist all-rounders of his era. Glenn Maxwell Reaches 7,000 International Runs For Australia Across Formats, Achieves Feat During WI vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Andre Russell Receives Guard of Honour:

Dre Russ takes his final walk in the Maroon🌴 , honored by teammates, hailed by fans🙌🏾 and etched forever in West Indies Cricket Legend.🏏✌🏾💥 #WIvAUS | #DreDay | #FullAhEnergy pic.twitter.com/bUBKXO92MP — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 23, 2025

