Australia defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday, October 25. The Australia Women's National Cricket Team put up an emphatic performance and the protagonist of it was Alana King, who scripted history in India. The 29-year-old leg spinner registered the best-ever bowling figures by an Australian in women's ODIs and also became the first bowler to take a seven-wicket haul in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. She registered figures of 7/18 as the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team was bowled out for just 97 runs in 24 overs, with captain Laura Wolvaardt being the top-scorer. In response, Australia scored 98/3, going past the finish line in 16.5 overs with Georgia Voll (38*) and Beth Mooney (42*) starring in the chase. With this, Australia continued their unbeaten run and finished the group stage at the top of the points table. Alana King Registers Best-Ever Figures by an Australian in Women's ODIs, Takes First Seven-Wicket Haul in Women's World Cup History During AUS-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 Match.

Australia Beat South Africa in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

