Alana King scripted a bit of history, registering the best-ever figures by a bowler in ICC Women's World Cup history with a spectacular seven-wicket haul in the AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Saturday, October 25. The leg-spinner turned the game in favour of the Australia Women's National Cricket Team with a spectacular seven-wicket haul, becoming the first bowler in Women's World Cup history to take seven wickets in a match. She also now has the best figures by an Australian in women's ODIs. The 29-year-old dismissed Sune Luus (6), Annerie Dercksen (5), Marizanne Kapp (0), Sinalo Jafta (29), Chloe Tryon (0), Nadine de Klerk (14) and Masabata Klaas (4) to finish with spectacular figures of 7/18. Her effort saw Australia bowl out South Africa for just 97 runs in the AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025. AUS-W vs SA-W Live Score Updates, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get Australia Women vs South Africa Women Full Scorecard Online.

Alana King Takes First Seven-Wicket Haul in ICC Women's World Cup History

First seven-wicket haul in the Women's @cricketworldcup belongs to Alana King 👸 Watch #AUSvSA LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29 pic.twitter.com/XgePPEEOUV — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 25, 2025

Alana King Registers Best-Ever Figures By an Australian in Women's ODIs

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC Women's World Cup, Australia Women's Cricket Team). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)