Australia commence the three-Test series in West Indies with a comprehensive victory over hosts West Indies in the first Test. Despite being behind in the first innings, Australia came back strong to secure a comfortable 159-run victory. In day 2, they conceded a lead of 10 runs but in day 3, they resumed from the overnight score of 92/4 and posted 300 runs on the board courtesy half-centuries from Travis Head (61), Beau Webster (63) and Alex Carey (65). Shamar Joseph scalped a five-wicket haul but still Australia got to a big total. Chasing it, West Indies crumbled as Josh Hazlewood (5/43) struck them with a five-wicket haul. Shamar Joseph and Justin Greaves could produce some resistance but it was not enough in the end. Shamar Joseph, West Indies Cricketer, Accused Of Alleged Rape, Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women Including Teenager: Report.

Australia Defeat West Indies By 149 Runs

