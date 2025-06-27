West Indies cricket team right-arm fast bowler Shamar Joseph has faced serious allegations regarding sexual misconduct, involving accusations of rape by a young woman and of alleged sexual assault and inappropriate behavior by other women, including one teenager, as reported by media outlet Kaieteur News. The 25-year-old Guyanese cricketer Shamar Joseph is currently representing the West Indies cricket team, which is hosting the mighty Australia national cricket team for a three-match Test series. Sam Konstas Wicket Video: Watch Speedster Shamar Joseph Trap Star Australia Opener LBW During WI vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

It has been known that the serious allegations against Shamar Joseph which were considered credible have been reportedly overshadowed due to the emotional toll on the alleged victim. Various officers within the Guyana Police Force were questioning the prime victim repeatedly as per Kaieteur News. The alleged victim couldn't keep up with the interrogations and described the process, described as emotionally exhausting, leading her to leave an interview midway. As per Kaieteur News, the woman has been hospitalized since then and is still under medical care. ICC Introduces New Rule of DRS Protocols and Stop Clock in WTC 2025–2027 Cycle.

The family of the alleged victim stated while speaking to Kaieteur News that attempts are being made to conceal the sexual assault, which as per the allegations occurred on March 3, 2023, at a residence in New Amsterdam, Berbice, when the victim was 18 years old. Speaking about Shamar Joseph, the victim's mother stated, “She trusted him”. The lady further added, "She called me and said, ‘Mom, I’m going out with (Shamar Joseph), I’ll be home by a certain time.’ He took her to a house in (New Amsterdam, Berbice) where several men were seen hanging out in the yard. She said after seeing other people there, she felt safe. But then he asked her to come upstairs to get something. That’s when it happened”.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).