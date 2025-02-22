Australia pulled off a record run chase as they beat England by five wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22. The run chase was powered by a splendid century from Josh Inglis, who struck an unbeaten 120, a knock that included eight fours and six sixes. Josh Inglis' partnership with a 146-run partnership with Alex Carey helped the Australian national cricket team gain control of this run chase and it came after a 95-run stand that was between Matthew Short (63) and Marnus Labuschagne (47). Glenn Maxwell also starred with 32* off 15 balls. Australia also have registered the highest total in Champions Trophy history, overtaking England's 351/8 from the first innings. This is also the highest run chase in ICC Men's ODI tournament history. Australia have surely made more than a statement with a performance of this sort. Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy: Ben Duckett, Nathan Astle and Other List of Top Scorers in 50-Over Cricket Tournament.

Australia Beat England

