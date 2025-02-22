Highest Individual Score in ICC Champions Trophy: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is back after eight years and so is the breathtaking cricket that the tournament has produced for fans! The ICC Champions Trophy, over the years, has seen some massive individual scores by batters and Ben Duckett on February 22, shattered all records to go right on top of the list. The left-hander played a sparkling 165-run knock against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore and now holds the record for the highest individual score in the history of the tournament. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of top scorers in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy. Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: England Break New Zealand's Record, Score 351/8 in AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match.

Ben Duckett's 165-run knock at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, came off 143 deliveries and included 17 fours and three sixes. New Zealand's Nathan Astle had previously held the record of scoring the highest score by a batter in the history of the ICC Champions Trophy when he had struck an unbeaten 145 against the USA way back in 2004. The list features legends like Sachin Tendulkar who had scored 141 against South Africa in 2000 and his compatriot Sourav Ganguly, who had the same score against Australia in 1998. Ben Duckett Becomes First Batter to Score 150+ Runs in ICC Champions Trophy History, Achieves Feat During AUS vs ENG CT 2025 Match.

Highest Individual Scores in ICC Champions Trophy

Batter Team Total Opposition Year Ben Duckett England 165 Australia 2025 Nathan Astle New Zealand 145* USA 2004 Andy Flower Zimbabwe 145 India 2002 Sourav Ganguly India 141 South Africa 2000 Sachin Tendulkar India 141 Australia 1998

The above list contains the top five highest scores in ICC Champions Trophy history. Apart from these names, the list of highest individual scores in the ICC Champions Trophy also includes a plethora of greats like Graeme Smith (141), Joe Root (133*), Tamim Iqbal (128), Virender Sehwag (126) and Rohit Sharma (123*) among others. The Champions Trophy 2025, which is the ninth edition of the tournament, is the first instance of Pakistan hosting an ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).