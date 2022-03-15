Australia maintained their unbeaten start to the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 with a seven-wicket victory over West Indies. Bowlers did the job for Australia early on, restricting West Indies to just 131 in the first innings with Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner scalping three wickets each. Jess Jonassen got two wickets to her name as Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor scored a fighting 50.

Australia make it four wins in four games 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/OybJ1zvw1G — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)