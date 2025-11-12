India Women's cricket team star and World Cup winner Smriti Mandhana is all set to get married to her long-term boyfriend Palash Muchhal soon. Palash is himself a famous music director, filmmaker, singer and well known for his work. Palash recently revealed during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 that their wedding is set to take place 'soon'. Amid this, a fan claimed on social media that she got hold of the invitation card of Palash and Smriti's wedding card and leaked a picture of it. She also claimed that the event will take place in November 2025. While debates sparked whether the claim is true or not, the picture went viral on social media. Smriti Mandhana's Boyfriend Palash Muchhal Shows Off His 'SM18' Tattoo in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Trophy Picture With Indian Cricketer.

Smriti Mandhana Wedding Card Leaked?

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

