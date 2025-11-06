The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 winning Team India players were hosted for an official meeting with the nation's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Meeting the Indian PM, the India women's national cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the rest of the squad together gifted Narendra Modi a signed jersey. The jersey had the name "Namo" and the number "1" printed on the back. In that 'NAMO 1' printed jersey, all the players of the champion squad had given their autographs. Besides, the players and the PM posed with the trophy, and also had light moments and interactions. ‘Aap Bahot Glow Karte Ho’: Harleen Deol Asks PM Narendra Modi About His Skincare Routine, He Replies (Watch Video).

Team India Women Gift Signed Jersey To PM Narendra Modi:

