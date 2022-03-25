Bangladesh's Salma Khatun produced a sensational delivery to knock back Australia captain Meg Lanning's off-stump during their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match on Friday, March 25. Lanning came forward to defend Khatun's off-spin delivery but she missed and the ball struck the off-stump to leave the former stunned and Bangladesh players in celebration.

Watch Video:

