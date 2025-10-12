Australia women's national cricket team captain Alyssa Healy slammed her sixth century in Women's ODI cricket. The veteran cricketer reached the glorious milestone during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against the India women's national cricket team at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 12. This is Alyssa Healy's second hundred against India Women and her third in World Cups. She is behind Meg Lanning (15) and Karen Rolton (8) for the most hundreds for Australian women in WODIs. Jemimah Rodrigues Catch Video: Watch India Cricketer Take Superb Diving Catch To Dismiss Beth Mooney During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Alyssa Healy Scores Sixth Century in WODIs

Skipper Alyssa Healy with a masterful ton to keep Australia right on track in the chase against India 👏 Watch #INDvAUS LIVE in your region, #CWC25 broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/ULC9AuHifh pic.twitter.com/zZoECLgWd7 — ICC (@ICC) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ICC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)