Jonny Bairstow has been controversially adjudged run out after Alex Carey catches him off-guard casually walking away from the security of the crease despite the ball not being dead. The England supporters at the Lord's Cricket Ground stand did not take it well, neither did the MCC members in the Lord's Cricket Ground long room. When the Australian cricketers along with Alex Carey entered the dressing room during lunch break, they were constantly booed and called cheat by the members around there. Ben Stokes Wicket Video: Watch Josh Hazlewood Dismiss The England Skipper After An Epic 155 During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 5 (Watch Video).

Australian Cricketers Gets 'Booed' By MCC Members in the Lord's Cricket Ground Long Room

Fair to say a few of the members at Lords aren’t happy with the… laws of the game? 😂#TheAshes 2nd Test | Live, on Channel 9 & 9Now.#9WWOS #Cricket #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/jdkIBHrlLJ — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)