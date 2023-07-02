The incredible run of Ben Stokes with the bat in the 2nd Test match of the Ashes at the Lord's finally comes to and end as he miscues a short-pitched delivery from Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey makes no mistake. It ends some chaotic period of play and runs flowed for England and they almost gave a scare to Australia in a game where the Aussies were way ahead. Stokes finished his innings on 155 as a memorable one. Australian Cricketers Gets 'Booed' By MCC Members in the Lord's Cricket Ground Long Room After Jonny Bairstow's Controversial Run Out During Day 5 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes Wicket Video

A champion innings. Played in a way and a spirit to be proud of, as always 👏@BenStokes38 | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/15xAkqx57W — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 2, 2023

