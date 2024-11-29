Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tim Watts, shared a selfie picture on his Instagram handle with former India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli. In his Instagram post, Tim Watts revealed that he supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Recently, the Asian Giants were hosted by the Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, at the Parliament House in Canberra. Team India will be back in action as they will take on Australia's Prime Minister XI in a two-day warm-up match, starting from November 30 in Canberra. After the conclusion of the warm-up match, India will play the second Test of the five-match series against the Australia national cricket team in Adelaide. The second match will be a pink-ball Test. Virat Kohli's Instagram Post Amid IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Goes Viral, Star Indian Cricketer Writes 'Ready To Go Wild?’

Tim Watts Clicks Selfie With Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Watts MP (@timwattsmp)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)