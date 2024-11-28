The India national cricket team is playing down under against the Australia national cricket team in the five-test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. Virat Kohli shinned in the opening test and ahead of the second Test match the star posted a video on Instagram. In the video star batter is seen pulling out weapons including a baseball bat, swords etc from his bag and captioned the post as “You don’t just play the game, you fight it. Ready to go wild?” While the video is cut in short hinting it to a promotional video and fans can expect the later part of the video in a few days. IND vs AUS 2024: Uncapped All-Rounder Beau Webster Added to Australia Squad For Pink-Ball Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Video Shared by Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)