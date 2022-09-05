Ayushmann Khurrana recently posted a video about the cricket match that India lost and told fans to not be disheartened because Kohli is in form, the weather looks good and also the openers! He was seen dancing with some friends and waving an Indian flag, as a way to encourage fans. Ayushmann Khurrana Addresses the Rising Cases of COVID-19 Once Again, Urges Everyone To Mask Up.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)