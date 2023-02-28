Fans across India and Pakistan have repeatedly compared Babar Azam with Indian great and superstar Virat Kohli. Although it has not produced any productive conclusion but has definitely led to a lot of discussions amongst the fans and experts. In a Pakistani chat show which hosted Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq and Imam Ul Haq as experts, discussions sparked over how Babar can be an effective finisher like Virat. Amidst this, Imam Ul Haq, a current teammate of Babar Azam revealed that Babar himself admits that he doesn't dominate bowlers like Virat does. Virat Kohli Doesn't Give Rest to Fast Bowlers in Nets, Admits Mohammed Siraj Ahead IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Indore.

Imam Ul Haq Reveals Anecdote About Babar Azam

Imam-ul-Haq “Bowlers aren’t scared of Babar Azam he doesn’t dominate them like Kohli and he knows that too” pic.twitter.com/gm4rpRtgvE — Ghumman (@emclub77) February 28, 2023

