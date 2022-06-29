Pakistan captain Babar Azam has surpassed Virat Kohli as the top ranked batsman for a longest period of time in T20Is. Kohli was the No.1 ranked T20I batsman for a total of 1,013 days, but now Babar has surpassed this number as he continues to be at Numero Uno position in the latest T20I rankings.

Another record for Babar Azam 👊 All the changes in this week's @MRFWorldwide men's rankings 👇 — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2022

