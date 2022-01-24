Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 at the annual awards of the cricket body. The right-hander, who has established himself as one of the top batters in international cricket, scored 405 runs in six ODIs matches with an average of 67.50.

See Tweet:

PCB congratulates @babarazam258 on winning ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 pic.twitter.com/BLqblHbJiq — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 24, 2022

