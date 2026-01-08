Tempers flared in the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 match between two internationals as Australia's Marcus Stoinis and Pakistan's Babar Azam exchanged words, where the former had the last laugh. Stoinis, while fielding aproached Azam, where both players were seen exchanging words. However, Stonis managed to pick up Azam's wicket, leading to an aggressive send-off by the Australian all-rounder towards Pakistan's former captain. Azam scored 14 runs in the Sixers' six-wicket win over the Stars in BBL 2025-26. Babar Azam's Big Bash League Poor Form Continues, Pakistan Batter Scores 14 Runs During Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

Marcus Stoinis-Babar Azam Altercation

Marcus Stoinis altercation with Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/0keyNLhGNs — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) January 8, 2026

Australia Player Gives Pakistan Player Fiery Send-Off in BBL 2025-26

Marcus Stoinis altercation with Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/0keyNLhGNs — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) January 8, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BBL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)