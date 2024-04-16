Bahrain will be gearing up to face Cambodia next in Match 16 of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024. The match between Bahrain and Cambodia is set to be played on Tuesday, April 16. The BHR vs CAM T20I match venue will be Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman and it has a scheduled start time of 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters, the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also have a look at the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel as a viewing option for free live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches. Shah Rukh Khan Appreciates KKR Youngster Suyash Sharma’s New Hairstyle After Match Against LSG in IPL 2024, Says ‘Pooja Mujhe Yeh Wala Haircut Chahiye’ (Watch Video).

Bahrain vs Cambodia Free Live Streaming Details

2 exciting matches are lined up for today! Which teams will get the points? 🫡#ACCMensPremierCup #ACC



Watch live:



Qatar vs Saudi Arabia: https://t.co/eFLTdqT6S4

Bahrain vs Cambodia: https://t.co/Lj1K5weRzr pic.twitter.com/RhUI0Wim5V— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 16, 2024

