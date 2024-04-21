UAE will face Oman in the final of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. The match between Oman vs UAE is set to be played on Sunday, April 21. The OMA vs UAE T20I match venue will be Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman and it has a scheduled start time of 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters, the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also have a look at the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel as a viewing option for free live streaming. KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Other Wicketkeepers With Top Five Most 50-Plus Scores in Indian Premier League History.

Oman vs UAE ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 Final Live

It all comes down to this! 😍 Oman and UAE will fight it out tomorrow in the finals of the #ACCMensPremierCup The winner will get the direct qualification to the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup! How excited are you for the Grand Finale? 🏆 Watch at: https://t.co/PIpnuEqbd5#OMANvUAE #ACC pic.twitter.com/dAZbIKRCZd — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 20, 2024

