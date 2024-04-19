ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 has now entered its semi-final stage where Nepal will take on the United Arab Emirates in the semi-final 1 of the competition. The match between NEP and UAE is set to be played on Friday, April 19. The NEP vs UAE T20I match venue will be Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman and it has a scheduled start time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters, the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also have a look at the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel as a viewing option for free live streaming. Commentator, Punjab Kings’ Players Left Shocked After Third Umpire’s Controversial ‘Wide’ Call Involving Tim David During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Semi-Final 1

Get ready for an electrifying showdown in Semi-Final 1 as Nepal clashes with UAE for a shot at the grand finale! Who will emerge victorious tomorrow? 🤩



Watch live at: https://t.co/qGEVXItbxi#NEPvUAE #ACCMensPremierCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/lPslssHLzz— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 18, 2024

