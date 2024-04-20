Nepal will face Hong Kong in the third-place playoff stage of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. The match between NEP and HKG is set to be played on Saturday, April 20. The NEP vs HKG T20I match venue will be Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman and it has a scheduled start time of 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Due to the absence of official broadcasters, the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 will not be telecasted live on any TV channel in India. Fans will be able to watch live streaming of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website. Fans can also have a look at the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel as a viewing option for free live streaming. IPL 2024: Tim David, Kieron Pollard Fined for Providing Illegal Assistance to Suryakumar Yadav Against Punjab Kings.

Nepal vs Hong Kong Live

Nepal and Hong Kong, China will fight it out for the 3rd position tomorrow at the Oman Turf Ground 1! Who are you backing to seal the spot? 🙌 Watch live: https://t.co/DVCdz3AThk#NEPvHK #ACCMensPremierCup #ACCMensPremierCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/TLe7i4SOym — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) April 19, 2024

